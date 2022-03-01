Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) PT Lowered to $166.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $166.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chart Industries to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.60.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $144.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.28 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.89. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Chart Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Chart Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Chart Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

