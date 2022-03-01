Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,303 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 94.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $71.30 and a 1-year high of $93.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.84.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

