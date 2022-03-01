Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 7,309 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 219.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,635 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. Mizuho cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.47.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $138.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.35. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $138.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.