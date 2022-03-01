Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,724 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 63.9% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $160,000.

Shares of PEY stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $22.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

