Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,097 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,072 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,421,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,908,000 after purchasing an additional 954,491 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,364,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,496,000 after purchasing an additional 309,333 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 34.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,547,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,988,000 after purchasing an additional 657,980 shares during the period. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.45.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.5191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.55.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.