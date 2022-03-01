Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 3,596 Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 130.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBH. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 20,214.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 363,852 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,971,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of BBH stock opened at $157.06 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $147.80 and a 52 week high of $222.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.03.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.397 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

About VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (Get Rating)

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.