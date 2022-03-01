Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 532 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the third quarter valued at about $309,000.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of BBN stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $27.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.