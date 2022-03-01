Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 433 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.75. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.99 and a 1 year high of $53.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

