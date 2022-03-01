Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,689,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,633,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108,698 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 108,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 172,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IAT opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 1-year low of $53.41 and a 1-year high of $69.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average of $62.51.

