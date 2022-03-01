Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 280,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,459,000 after acquiring an additional 98,739 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,029,000 after purchasing an additional 45,906 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citic Securities started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.80.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $968,619.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total value of $213,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,304. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZM opened at $132.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.65 and a 200-day moving average of $227.74. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.26 and a 52 week high of $440.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

