Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 14.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 7.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 157.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 41,759 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at $26,201,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 6.4% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $30.68.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.