Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 8,554 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,554 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,914,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,111 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,742,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 774,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,929,000 after buying an additional 410,422 shares during the period.

VONV opened at $71.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $62.43 and a twelve month high of $75.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average of $71.75.

