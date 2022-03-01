Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,029,000 after acquiring an additional 561,390 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,285,000 after acquiring an additional 399,459 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,494,000 after acquiring an additional 72,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,377,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,464,000 after purchasing an additional 117,704 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

CTVA opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average is $46.00. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

