Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $935,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of PPA opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average is $72.53. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.56 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.