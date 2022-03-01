Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,606 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 25,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 200,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $724.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 20.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FMBH. StockNews.com raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

