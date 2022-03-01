Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 110,349 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 666,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 738,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 34,717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

