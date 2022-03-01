Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 60,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after buying an additional 20,608 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 534.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after buying an additional 23,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRSP. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.53.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 2.10. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $169.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.67.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

