Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Trading Up 8.3%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.67 and last traded at $28.67. Approximately 8,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 510,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CERE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 2.88.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 74,422 shares of company stock worth $2,319,215 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,972,000 after acquiring an additional 121,379 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 237,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 41,995 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

