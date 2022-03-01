Centiva Capital LP Trims Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 76.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

SJI stock opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.89. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.29.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

