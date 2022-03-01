Centiva Capital LP Sells 2,057 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 35.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,705,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,336,000 after purchasing an additional 447,952 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 21.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 32,235 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 250.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 131,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 250.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 50,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential stock opened at $85.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Equity Residential has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $93.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average is $85.85.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 68.08%.

In other news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $99,323.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.59.

About Equity Residential (Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.