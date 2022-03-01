Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,045,000 after buying an additional 277,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,615,000 after buying an additional 120,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 24,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PFSI opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average is $65.05. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFSI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,038,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.87 per share, for a total transaction of $8,830,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and have sold 45,000 shares worth $2,939,550. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.