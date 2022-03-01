Centiva Capital LP Invests $369,000 in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth about $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKH shares. Mizuho raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.
Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.47%.
Black Hills Company Profile (Get Rating)
Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Black Hills (BKH)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.