Centiva Capital LP Invests $369,000 in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth about $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKH shares. Mizuho raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Shares of BKH opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $58.53 and a twelve month high of $72.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.47%.

Black Hills Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.