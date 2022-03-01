Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $120,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Celsion posted sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year sales of $460,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $500,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $500,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celsion.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celsion in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSN. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Celsion by 181.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsion by 185.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 31,846 shares during the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLSN traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.58. 373,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,881. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. Celsion has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.44 million, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.90.

About Celsion

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

