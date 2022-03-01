Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $120,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Celsion posted sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year sales of $460,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $500,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $500,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celsion.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celsion in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CLSN traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.58. 373,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,881. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. Celsion has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.44 million, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.90.
About Celsion (Get Rating)
Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celsion (CLSN)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.