Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 891.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.
Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.77.
In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,823 shares of company stock worth $851,920. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
About Celldex Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.
