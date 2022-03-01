Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 891.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.77.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,823 shares of company stock worth $851,920. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

