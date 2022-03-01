CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,959 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CDK Global were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 264.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,315,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,965,000 after acquiring an additional 954,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 54,728 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerstone Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

CDK stock opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 7.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

