Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Stock Price Down 20%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) shares traded down 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.39. 2,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,098,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth $50,558,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth $15,540,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth $46,620,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth $25,266,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth $11,131,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

