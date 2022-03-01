Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Stock Price Down 20%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) shares traded down 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.39. 2,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,098,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80.
Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.
