Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Price Up 9.3% Following Earnings Beat

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) shares rose 9.3% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $48.39 and last traded at $47.32. Approximately 4,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 251,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.29.

The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSTL. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $345,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,570. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,658,000 after acquiring an additional 112,070 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,829 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 58.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 30,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 41.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,598,000 after purchasing an additional 125,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.