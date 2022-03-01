Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Castle Biosciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.59.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $411,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 66,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

