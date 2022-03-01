Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Castle Biosciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Castle Biosciences stock opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.59.
In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $411,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 66,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.
About Castle Biosciences (Get Rating)
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
