Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SAVA opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $146.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 368.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

