Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of SAVA opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $146.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.
About Cassava Sciences (Get Rating)
Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
