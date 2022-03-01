Casey’s General Stores (CASY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $188.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $176.95 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,072,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,451,000 after acquiring an additional 57,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,998,000 after acquiring an additional 25,036 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores (Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.