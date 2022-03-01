Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cascades in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Cascades alerts:

CAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.13.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$13.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.37. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$11.77 and a 12 month high of C$18.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Cascades (Get Rating)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.