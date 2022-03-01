Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) PT Raised to $127.00 at Citigroup

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.60.

CRI opened at $96.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carter’s will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter worth about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter worth about $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

