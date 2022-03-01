Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.60.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $96.68 on Monday. Carter’s has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,221,000 after purchasing an additional 685,199 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Carter’s by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,967,000 after acquiring an additional 613,663 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $48,221,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 285,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Carter’s by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,943,000 after acquiring an additional 167,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

