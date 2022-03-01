Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,328 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AIQ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.70. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,203. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $33.45.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (Get Rating)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.