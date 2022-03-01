Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Invests $34.08 Million in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 676,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,075,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,347. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $50.18 and a 52-week high of $51.02.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.