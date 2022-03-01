Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673,260 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $8,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,586,000 after buying an additional 116,738 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 374,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after buying an additional 60,469 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 512,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,025. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $50.27.

