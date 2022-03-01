Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 1,888 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Motco lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,263 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.64. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

