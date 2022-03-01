Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 10,120 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 547,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $93,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRF. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1,379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,159,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,556,000.

Shares of PRF stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,286. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.78. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $141.28 and a 52 week high of $176.73.

