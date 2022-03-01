Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

CSV has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Carriage Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

NYSE CSV traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.93.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $55,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,581 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Carriage Services by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Carriage Services by 11.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 67,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the third quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the second quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

