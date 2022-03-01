Carriage Services, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Carriage Services in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CSV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Carriage Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

NYSE:CSV opened at $49.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.93.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Carriage Services news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $55,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,520 shares of company stock worth $187,336. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.19%.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

