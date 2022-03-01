Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) PT Raised to C$8.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRLFF. Raymond James upped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.14. 148,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,368. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.