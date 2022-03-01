Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) by 24,957.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,501 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 19.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $258.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.69. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTIL. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Precision BioSciences (Get Rating)

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.