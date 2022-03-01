Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,795 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 244,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 143,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 19,653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYLB opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.96. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $40.36.

