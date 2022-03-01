Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 2.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth $14,327,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth $7,877,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRU opened at $90.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.11 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.92.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

