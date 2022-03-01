Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.86. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.24.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $98,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,729 shares of company stock valued at $657,700. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on BPMC shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

