Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 446 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 24.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $133.38 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

