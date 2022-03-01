Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.93

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.93 and last traded at C$6.90, with a volume of 352791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cormark lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.65.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.