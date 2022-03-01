Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stake Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,201,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,555 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $13,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michel Philipp Cole purchased 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,045 shares of company stock valued at $55,243. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CFFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.33. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 28.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

