Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,586,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,196,000 after purchasing an additional 932,759 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,507.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after purchasing an additional 696,344 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71,046.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 661,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,695,000 after purchasing an additional 660,733 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,551,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,893,000 after purchasing an additional 575,006 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,228,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,668,000 after purchasing an additional 485,313 shares during the period.

VGIT stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.60. The stock had a trading volume of 75,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,195. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $64.19 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

