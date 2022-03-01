Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Purchases 1,095 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. PTC comprises approximately 2.4% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of PTC worth $26,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in PTC by 67.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of PTC by 8.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PTC by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

PTC traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $110.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,590. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.39. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.44 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.28.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

